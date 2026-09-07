'Remarried to Lee Min-woo' Lee Ami Has Even Had a Second Child... Too Youthful to Be Called a Mom

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Lee Ami, the wife of Shinhwa member Lee Min-woo, showed off her youthful beauty even after giving birth to their second child.

On the 6th, Lee Ami shared photos along with the message, "Frieze Seoul 2026, wow~~~ It was such a busy day emotionally. We saw the kids enjoying themselves far more than we imagined, so Mom and Dad were tired, haha... Still, we all got to experience something wonderful together as a family, making it another day that created a great memory."

In the photos, Lee Ami is seen visiting an art fair with her husband and two daughters and viewing the artworks. The family of four toured the exhibition together and enjoyed a relaxed time, creating a heartwarming scene.

In particular, Lee Ami drew attention with her girl-like, lovely appearance, making it hard to believe that she is the mother of two children.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-woo registered his marriage last year with Lee Ami, a third-generation Korean resident of Japan who is 12 years younger than him. They also held a wedding ceremony in March.

Lee Ami had been raising alone her six-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, and Lee Min-woo legally adopted the girl as his own child. In December last year, they welcomed their second daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.