Seo Jeong-hee Experienced the Same Pain as Lee Sang-soon: "I Nearly Collapsed While Driving, and It Was Different from Breast Cancer"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Seo Jeong-hee revealed that she has been suffering from vagal dysfunction.

On the 7th, Seo Jeong-hee posted a lengthy message, saying, "It took 50 years to learn its name. For 50 years, my body had no name for what was happening to it."

Seo Jeong-hee said she had suffered from severe anemia and frequently collapsed since middle school. She added that even after becoming an adult, she continued to collapse more than once or twice a year, saying, "I would wake up, walk a few steps, then begin vomiting and break out in a heavy sweat before collapsing right there. At the moment I collapsed, I would lose one or two minutes of memory. When I opened my eyes, I could not even tell what had happened. I only knew that I was lying on the floor again. This happened repeatedly for 50 years."

Seo Jeong-hee said, "But recently, something even more frightening happened. Usually, these episodes occurred when I was at home, but symptoms began appearing while I was driving home," adding, "My vision suddenly began to blur. My field of vision gradually disappeared, and I felt nauseated. Cold sweat poured from my entire body, and I was losing strength in my hands."

Seo Jeong-hee said, "I knew that if I waited a little longer, I would lose consciousness. I could not make it home, so I pulled over to the side of the road and lay down inside the car," adding, "I regained consciousness after about five minutes. My entire body was drenched in sweat, and the nausea that had been rising moments earlier had gradually subsided."

Seo Jeong-hee only recently learned, thanks to Seo Dong-ju, that these symptoms were vagal dysfunction. It was also the reason Lee Sang-soon recently suspended his activities. Expressing empathy for Lee Sang-soon's suffering, Seo Jeong-hee said, "This is a different story from breast cancer. It was a period when I knew something was wrong with my body but could not learn its name. More frustrating than the pain was not knowing what was happening," adding, "Now, I will try to understand first the language of my body that I learned after 50 years."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.