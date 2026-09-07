Baek Jin-hee to Marry Next January... Husband Is an Office Worker Living in Canada: "We Nurtured Our Love Through a Long-Distance Relationship"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Baek Jin-hee is getting married.

On the 7th, Baek Jin-hee's agency, Management AM9, confirmed, "It is true that Baek Jin-hee will get married on January 23 next year."

According to MyDaily that day, Baek Jin-hee will marry a non-celebrity at a hotel in Seoul on January 23 next year. Her future husband is an office worker living in Canada, and Baek Jin-hee plans to split her newlywed life between Canada and Seoul after the wedding. Reports say that the two met while Baek Jin-hee was studying English in Canada last year and grew closer while maintaining a long-distance relationship.

Baek Jin-hee, born in 1990, made her debut in the 2009 film 'Missing Person.' She has since remained active, appearing in dramas including 'High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged,' 'My Daughter, Geum Sa-wol,' 'Missing 9,' 'Jugglers,' and 'Empress Ki.' More recently, she launched a YouTube channel and began communicating with her fans.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.