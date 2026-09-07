Yoo Jae-suk Rejects First-Ever Guest on 'Whenever Possible': "Why Are You Coming to Someone Else's Workplace?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Attention is focused on why Yoo Jae-suk will reportedly reject a guest for the first time ever on SBS's 'Whenever Possible.'

SBS variety show 'Whenever Possible' (directed by Choi Bo-pil and written by Chae Jin-a) is a variety program that presents good fortune by targeting brief moments of free time encountered in everyday life. The episode aired on Tuesday, the 1st, posted a peak viewership rating of 6.1% and a household rating of 4.4%, setting the show's highest rating of Season 5 for the second consecutive week. Its rating among viewers aged 20 to 49 also reached 1.5%, ranking first among all Tuesday programs and demonstrating the show's firmly established dominance on Tuesdays. (Based on Nielsen Korea's metropolitan-area data.) In the episode airing Tuesday, the 8th, the two MCs, Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, will search for pockets of free time around Hongdae with Joo Woo-jae and John Park as guests.

Meanwhile, interest is growing as Yoo Jae-suk and Joo Woo-jae, famously known as rivals, are set to meet on 'Whenever Possible.' Yoo Jae-suk briefly expresses excitement, asking, "Who has ties to Hongdae?" But when Joo Woo-jae appears, he makes an almost door-slamming rejection, saying, "What's with Woo-jae?" and leaving Joo Woo-jae momentarily stunned. Irritated by the markedly different reaction from that of previous guests, Joo Woo-jae cannot hide his offended expression when Yoo Jae-suk delivers the decisive blow: "Why are you coming to someone else's workplace?" Energized by Joo Woo-jae's flustered reaction, Yoo Jae-suk quickly moves to the seat beside Yoo Yeon-seok, saying, "I see you every day, so why would I sit next to you?" and reportedly turns the set into a sea of laughter.

Joo Woo-jae, for his part, proves to be a formidable opponent with refreshingly blunt remarks that rival those of his senior. He keeps looking for an opportunity to strike back at Yoo Jae-suk, who gives him particularly half-hearted reactions. As soon as the conversation turns to games, he takes aim at Yoo Jae-suk, saying, "I've watched 'Whenever Possible' a lot, and Yeon-seok hyung did everything." When Yoo Jae-suk bristles, Joo Woo-jae deftly handles him, saying, "Because you're someone who handles big things. Yeon-seok hyung is good at delicate things," prompting laughter.

The two are said to relentlessly tease and verbally spar with each other, leaving Yoo Yeon-seok and John Park in stitches. Their fiercer-than-ever rival banter can be seen on 'Whenever Possible' airing Tuesday, the 8th.

Meanwhile, the healing variety show 'Whenever Possible,' which promises even more relatable laughter and emotion drawn from everyday life, airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.