ALD1, From Three Music-Show Wins to 12 Awards... Standing Tall as the ‘Top Rookie’

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group ALPHA DRIVE ONE has wrapped up promotions for its title track “BORN DIRE.”

ALD1 concluded its music-show promotions with the December 6 broadcast of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s “Inkigayo.”

Through promotions for its second mini album, ALD1 proved its presence as this year’s “top rookie.” Every track on the album entered Melon’s “Hot 100,” while the title track “BORN DIRE” topped Bugs’ real-time chart. The album also recorded first-week sales of 1.13 million copies, according to Hanteo Chart, bringing the group’s cumulative album sales, including its debut album, to more than 2 million copies. In addition, ALD1 swept three music-show wins, taking first place on SBS Life’s “The Show,” MBC M and MBC every1’s “Show Champion,” and KBS2’s “Music Bank.”

The group also received an enthusiastic global response.

In China, the album topped QQ Music’s daily digital album chart in the EP category. In Japan, where ALD1 has not even officially debuted, it achieved the highest ranking among K-pop artists on LINE MUSIC’s “Album Top 100,” while all of its tracks ranked near the top on AWA. The album also debuted at No. 2 on Oricon’s weekly combined album ranking. It further made a strong showing on iTunes charts in Asia and South America.

As a result, ALD1 expanded its activities beyond music stages into entertainment, broadcasting, fashion, and other fields. To date, the group has recorded a total of 12 wins at major domestic and international award ceremonies, demonstrating its formidable presence.

ALD1 will begin promotions for its follow-up song “Talk to Me.”

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.