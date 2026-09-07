"Why go there at all?" Even Seo Jang-hoon was stunned by Lyn's fixation with eating in front of the toilet

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Singer Lyn once again revealed her unusual routine of eating peaches in front of the toilet, leaving Seo Jang-hoon stunned.

The June 6 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'My Little Old Boy' featured Lyn's daily life in her new home after moving.

When Lyn first revealed her daily life on 'My Little Old Boy' last June, she also took snacks into the bathroom, sat on the floor in front of the toilet to eat, and spent about an hour there reading, knitting, and monitoring her stage performances, attracting considerable attention.

Lyn later explained on a radio show that the bathroom was the smallest space in her home, which made her feel at ease, revealing the reason behind her unusual fondness for the bathroom.

This time, nothing had changed.

That day, Lyn naturally headed to the bathroom with a peach in hand and once again settled down in front of the toilet, calmly beginning to eat it.

Watching her, Lyn's mother sighed as if she were used to it, saying, "There she goes again, to that place."

Seo Jang-hoon also could not hide his surprise when he saw where Lyn had settled.

He said, "She deliberately eats there again, by the toilet instead of in front of the showerhead." When he noticed Lyn sitting in the bathroom barefoot, he was repeatedly astonished, adding, "She's even barefoot."

But Lyn ignored everyone's reactions and enjoyed her own time while eating the peach.

In the bathroom, she also watched videos of actor Heo Nam-jun, whom she had recently taken an interest in. As she watched Heo Nam-jun in the drama 'Brave New World,' Lyn admired him, saying, "His diction is so good," and revealed her intense fandom by reacting to each of his lines.

She then enjoyed content featuring Heo Nam-jun that made it feel as though she were having a conversation with a real romantic partner.

After spending a long time in the bathroom enjoying her peach and videos of her favorite star, Lyn finally got up to make kkakdugi.

Watching this, Seo Jang-hoon elicited laughter by saying, "She's finally leaving."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.