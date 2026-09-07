IU Offers a Surprise Gift Amid Hiatus Due to Worsening Health... Double Title Tracks to Be Released on the 10th

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] IU, who has suspended her activities due to worsening health, has offered fans a surprise gift.

On the 7th, IU released a track-list video for her new digital single, “From The Stars,” on her official social media channels.

The video features a vast universe, a giant planet, astronauts, and paper airplanes drifting between them, creating a dreamy and mysterious atmosphere. The song title also sparkles and rises above the planet, further heightening curiosity about the new release.

The digital single will pre-release two songs that are scheduled to appear on IU’s delayed sixth studio album, offering some consolation to disappointed listeners.

The digital single includes the double title tracks “From The Stars” and “Dear My Crazy Soulmate.” IU wrote the lyrics for both songs herself, infusing them with her distinctive sensibility. The music video for “Dear My Crazy Soulmate” will be released on the 10th, while the music video for “From The Stars” will follow on the 16th.

“From The Stars” will be released at 6 p.m. on the 10th.

On the 7th, IU revealed that her long-standing symptoms of patulous Eustachian tube were worsening, saying, “My long-standing symptoms of patulous Eustachian tube are getting worse.” As a result, her performance schedule, including a solo concert planned for September, and the release of her sixth studio album have been postponed.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.