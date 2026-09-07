"Definitely the Nam Family Genes"... Nam Bo-ra Startled by Her Son's Striking Resemblance to Her Older Brother

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Nam Bo-ra experienced the "mystery of genetics" as she watched her son increasingly resemble her older brother.

On the 6th, Nam Bo-ra shared a photo of her son on her Instagram, captioning it, "Weekly Little Bean."

In the released photo, the baby exuded a lovable charm with his large, round eyes and adorable chubby cheeks.

While his resemblance to his mother, Nam Bo-ra, caught attention, she amused fans by saying, "Sometimes I catch a glimpse of my older brother's face in him, and it startles me. The genes definitely seem to have come from the Nam family."

Nam Bo-ra continued, "He now reaches out to grab things. He's also become more curious about the world. He smiles a lot when he sees his mom! He's starting to sit up, and he can do tummy time for quite a while now," sharing an update on her son's growth.

She added, "He babbles more now, and sometimes his babbling is practically at the sentence level. It feels like his babbling has developed subjects and predicates. He even opened a bank account," describing her rapidly growing son's latest milestones.

She has also begun preparing for her son's upcoming 100th day. Nam Bo-ra confessed, "Little Bean is growing healthy and well today, too. His 100th day is coming up, so I need to prepare the 100th-day celebration table. But I'm a first-time mother, so I don't know how to prepare one..."

Nam Bo-ra, the eldest daughter in a family of 13 children, took care of her younger siblings from an early age. Now that she has become a mother herself, however, she is sharing candid glimpses of her sometimes-awkward parenting journey.

She also talked about sleep. Nam Bo-ra said, "He now sleeps for five hours straight. Even so, I'm still sleep-deprived, and I think that on the day he sleeps for more than eight hours straight, I'll miss the days when I couldn't sleep and had to feed him at dawn."

She added, "Even when I'm tired, I want to enjoy this time as much as possible. Once it passes, today will never come again," expressing her desire to cherish this demanding but fleeting period of motherhood.

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a businessman outside the entertainment industry in 2025 and gave birth to a son in June.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.