‘Divorced Singles 3’ Lee So-ra and Choi Dong-hwan: “We nearly broke up after meeting for the first time in a month”

[Sportschosun Reporter Woo-joo Lee] ‘Divorced Singles 3’ star Lee So-ra enjoyed a date with Choi Dong-hwan after a long time apart.

On the 7th, Lee So-ra posted a video along with the message, “After meeting for the first time in a month because of childcare, we nearly broke up at the first bar we visited. No, owner... why are you doing this to me? Hahahahaha. It was genuinely my first time at that bar, and I was so wronged I almost cried. I really had never been there before!!!!!!!!!!”

The video showed Lee So-ra enjoying a date with Choi Dong-hwan. When the owner of the bar they were visiting for the first time mistook Lee So-ra for another customer, Choi Dong-hwan began questioning her, asking, “Who did you come with?” When he pressed, “We met for the first time in a month. Who had you come with? Tell me honestly,” Lee So-ra protested, “No. This is driving me crazy.” She burst out laughing and said, “My face isn’t that common,” but as Choi Dong-hwan continued questioning her, she complained, “That’s enough.” His adorable jealousy showed that the couple still bickers despite their long relationship.

Meanwhile, Lee So-ra and Choi Dong-hwan appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s “Divorced Singles 3” in 2022 and developed a real-life relationship. As the couple continued dating, they faced a barrage of questions about remarriage. Lee So-ra, however, made clear that they had no plans to remarry, saying, “I’m sorry, but we have no plans to remarry. Could we continue seeing each other as we do now, focusing on our present lives and on each other? Some people get married and live happily, but I hope our relationship will be respected as well.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.