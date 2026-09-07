'Park Sung-kwang's wife' Lee Sol-i reveals visible marks from dermatological procedures across her face: "Like a nuclear bombing"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, revealed how her face had changed after undergoing dermatological procedures.

On the 6th, Lee Sol-i shared an update on her condition after the procedures on her social media, saying, "I had to remove fibromas and other things from my face, so my skin is almost at a nuclear-bombing level... It was hard trying to cover it up."

In the released photos, visible marks from the dermatological procedures can be seen across Lee Sol-i's face. The areas treated for fibromas and pigmentation, including beneath her eyes, were particularly red and raised. She even applied skin-treatment stickers to cover them.

While heading out for a schedule afterward, Lee Sol-i looked at her reflection in the camera and said, "My skin is a mess because of the fibroma and pigmentation treatments under my eyes. I'm realizing just how amazing makeup and photo retouching really are..."

As she has regularly shared her unfiltered daily life through television appearances and social media, Lee Sol-i drew attention by candidly revealing the condition of her skin immediately after the procedures.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married Park Sung-kwang in 2020. The couple has continued communicating with fans by sharing their married life and daily routines through television appearances and social media.

Lee Sol-i previously revealed that she had battled women’s cancer and undergone surgery and chemotherapy. Her candid disclosure about her illness at the time drew widespread support.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.