“Do I Have to Go to a Deserted Island to Run?” Go Young-wook, No Longer Wearing an Electronic Ankle Monitor, Draws Shocked Reactions to Running Post

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Go Young-wook, a former member of the group Roo'Ra, drew strong criticism from some online users after sharing footage of himself enjoying an outdoor run for the first time in a while.

On the 6th, Go Young-wook posted a video on his personal account along with a message saying that he had gone running outdoors for the first time in a while. He said he spent time running alone in a quiet place after the heat wave had passed.

In the post, Go Young-wook wrote, "I didn't harm anyone, ran alone while reflecting, and merely took and uploaded a photo of myself in the mirror..." He added, "Do I have to go to a deserted island to run...?"

The released video showed him running on a road. The previous day, Go Young-wook had also shared photos of himself going out while wearing sportswear and a cap. However, some online users who saw the post expressed discomfort. The post sparked controversy as comments such as "I don't want to run into him" and "He's scary" continued to appear.

Some online users who saw the post voiced negative opinions about Go Young-wook's outings and social media activity. Some expressed their discomfort in the comments, while others asked him to refrain from going out.

Go Young-wook later reshared a post about running that he had uploaded in June. At the time, he wrote, "After running, I saw it and was startled because I thought a bug had burst, but it was a cherry that had burst... I'm already sensitive to things touching the area around my ankles... Phew~"

The post also received comments expressing support for Go Young-wook's future life. One online user wrote that they hoped he would find happiness in his own way, and Go Young-wook reposted the comment.

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook debuted and began his career with the group Roo'Ra in 1994. He was later indicted on charges of sexual assault and indecent assault involving minors, and in 2013 was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. He was released in 2015.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.