Baek Jin-hee, who said “Distance can be overcome,” proves it true... Ends Canada long-distance relationship with marriage

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] Actress Baek Jin-hee, who once said, "Distance can be overcome somehow," is set to marry after successfully navigating a real-life long-distance relationship with her partner in Canada.

On the 7th, Management AM Nine announced that Baek Jin-hee will hold her wedding ceremony on January 23 next year.

Her future husband is reportedly a non-celebrity office worker living in Canada. After maintaining a long-distance relationship while traveling between South Korea and Canada, the two will become husband and wife. Even after the wedding, Baek Jin-hee plans to divide her time between Canada and Seoul.

Alongside the marriage announcement, renewed attention is being paid to Baek Jin-hee’s views on relationships, which she previously shared on her YouTube channel.

At the time, Baek Jin-hee held a “ideal type World Cup” on the topic of “why it is difficult to start dating.” When the choices “because I’m afraid to confess first” and “because the distance is too great” came up, she expressed firm views on long-distance relationships.

Baek Jin-hee said, "I don’t think it would be difficult to start a relationship just because the distance is far," adding, "Distance is a physical obstacle, so it can be overcome somehow."

She also rejected the idea that a lack of time was a reason people could not date. Choosing “because there are no opportunities” over “because I have too much work,” she said, "Even if you have too much work, you can make time by carving it out."

In her final choice, Baek Jin-hee again selected “because there are no opportunities” and stressed, "Seize every opportunity. Opportunities do not come around all the time."

At the time, these remarks were simply an expression of her views on relationships. However, they have drawn greater attention now that Baek Jin-hee is preparing to marry after maintaining a real-life long-distance relationship with a partner living in Canada.

In particular, Baek Jin-hee’s remarks that "distance can be overcome," "time can be made by carving it out," and "seize the opportunity" have seemingly aligned perfectly with her own love story.

Meanwhile, Baek Jin-hee will hold her wedding ceremony on January 23 next year and embark on a new chapter in her life.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.