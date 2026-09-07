Son Jun-ho's Big Flex: "I Bought Kim So-hyun a Porsche Electric Vehicle" ('Legendary Men')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] The TOP7 of 'Legendary Men' will face off against top-tier trot stars and musical actors in a 'Battle of Three Legendary Songs.'

In the ninth episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s 'Legendary Men,' airing at 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday the 9th, the show will reveal the 'Battle of Three Legendary Songs,' featuring the TOP7 of 'Myeongmyeong Legend'—Seongri, Haru, Jang Han-byeol, Hwang Yun-seong, Jeong Yeon-ho, Lee Chang-min, and Iru-ne—alongside Hong Ji-min, Sunye, Son Jun-ho, Enoch, Kim Hee-jae, Ryan, and Kim Min-soo.

During the episode, MCs Jang Min-ho and Yang Se-hyung point out to the TOP7, "The numbers don't add up today" and "Haru and Lee Chang-min are missing from the TOP7," noting the unusual atmosphere. Iru-ne immediately drops the bombshell, saying, "Haru and Lee Chang-min have left the show," while Hwang Yun-seong adds, "I think they left early," creating hilarious chaos. Just then, Haru and Lee Chang-min appear onstage with Hong Ji-min, Ryan, and Kim Hee-jae as Team Palsaekguk, surprising everyone. Hwang Yun-seong takes a playful shot at Haru and Lee Chang-min, shouting, "Traitors!"

Kim Hee-jae, who joined Team Palsaekguk, emphasizes, "We recruited our members through a rigorous screening process." Jang Min-ho expresses his anticipation, saying, "That's right. The members of Team Palsaekguk have experience in musicals." When someone immediately questions, "Haru was in a musical?" Haru replies, "Actually, I made my debut in a children's musical," and recreates one of the roles he played in the past on the spot, sending the studio into a frenzy. As curiosity grows about Haru's days as a musical actor, Yang Se-hyung brings Team Yeongaguk—Sunye, Son Jun-ho, Enoch, and Kim Min-soo—to the stage, saying, "The leading actors from the musical 'Gwanghwamun Love Song' have come together." The TOP7 cheer excitedly at Sunye's surprise appearance. While watching her performance, they even join in a group singalong, shouting, "We love you!" The final team to take the stage is Team Jeonsaguk, made up of Seongri, Jang Han-byeol, Hwang Yun-seong, Jeong Yeon-ho, and Iru-ne.

After the introduction of Team Jeonsaguk, Team Palsaekguk, and Team Yeongaguk, the first theme is announced: a "battle of devoted lovers." While Iru-ne laments, "We're all single men," Jeong Yeon-ho adds to the laughter by promoting the new song he received on 'Myeongmyeong Legend,' saying, "My love is broken too," referring to 'Sarangi Gojangnasseoyo.' The first contestants are then called: Jeong Yeon-ho of Team Jeonsaguk, Ryan of Team Palsaekguk, and Son Jun-ho of Team Yeongaguk. Son Jun-ho reveals his devotion to his wife from the outset, declaring, "Everything is Kim So-hyun!" When asked, "I heard you gave your wife a PoXX electric vehicle as a gift?" he replies, "It's not really something to brag about..." earning everyone's respect. Attention is focused on who will win the battle of devoted lovers among Son Jun-ho, Jeong Yeon-ho, and Ryan.

Meanwhile, the February 2 broadcast of 'Legendary Men' recorded an average rating of 4.6%, according to Nielsen Korea, based on the second segment among paid television households nationwide. Its peak minute-by-minute rating soared to 5.2%. The show thus retained the No. 1 spot among Wednesday variety programs for eight consecutive weeks. It also ranked first for eight straight weeks among music programs across general programming and cable channels, posting an overwhelming figure.

The performances of the TOP7 and the top-tier trot stars and musical actors competing in the 'Battle of Three Legendary Songs' can be seen on MBN's 'Legendary Men,' airing at 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday the 9th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.