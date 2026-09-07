“Please, just don’t meet another crazy person”... Baek Jin-hee’s close friend’s remark revisited after her marriage announcement to Canadian partner

[Sportschosun, Park A-ram] Baek Jin-hee will marry her non-celebrity partner, who lives in Canada, on January 23 next year. The two reportedly decided to marry after maintaining a long-distance relationship for an extended period. Even after the wedding, Baek Jin-hee plans to continue her newlywed life while traveling between Canada and Seoul.

Following news of the marriage, remarks Jung Hye-sung, a close friend of Baek Jin-hee, made on YouTube in the past are also being revisited online.

On the 18th of last month, a video featuring Jung Hye-sung was uploaded to Baek Jin-hee’s YouTube channel. The two ate brunch together and talked about dating, relationships, and other topics.

When the production team brought up Baek Jin-hee’s dating life, Jung Hye-sung was the first to share her thoughts. Having watched Baek’s previous relationship, Jung said that she had repeatedly advised her friend to break up.

Jung Hye-sung also jokingly remarked that Baek Jin-hee does not listen well to advice from those around her. When asked what kind of person Baek should meet in the future, Jung said she hoped Baek would meet a good person, while also suggesting that it was difficult to have high expectations when it came to her friend’s love life.

In particular, Jung Hye-sung made Baek Jin-hee laugh by saying, “Please, I really hope you don’t meet another crazy person.” Baek Jin-hee continued the conversation by replying, “I’ll do better,” after hearing Jung’s comments.

The two women’s past conversation has been mentioned again on online communities and social media following the news of Baek Jin-hee’s marriage.

Baek Jin-hee, born in 1990, began her acting career in the 2009 film *Missing Person*. She later rose to prominence through the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) sitcom *High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged* and appeared in *Jeon Woo-chi: The Taoist Wizard*, *I Summon You, Gold!*, *Empress Ki*, *My Daughter, Geum Sa-wol*, *Jugglers*, *Let’s Eat 3*, and *The Real Has Come!*.

Most recently, she returned to viewers in *The Judge Returns*.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.