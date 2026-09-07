Jonathan Faced Backlash After Boasting About Giving Patricia a Car as a Gift... “My Sister Pays the Installments” (Please Take Care of My Refrigerator)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Jonathan’s heartwarming story about giving his younger sister Patricia a car turned out to be not quite what it seemed: Patricia was revealed to be paying the installments herself, prompting laughter.

The June 6 episode of JTBC’s “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” featured siblings Jonathan and Patricia, who opened up their refrigerator.

Jonathan and Patricia entertained viewers with the playful bickering typical of close siblings.

MC Kim Sung-joo mentioned that Jonathan had splurged on a car for Patricia, saying, “I hear Jonathan actually cares a great deal about his younger sister.”

Jonathan puffed out his chest with pride, but Patricia immediately countered, “If you only hear this much, he sounds like a really great older brother, but I’m paying all the installments myself.”

Patricia revealed, “He bought me the car on installments, and I’m paying all of them. It makes me wonder whether this is really a gift,” sending the set into laughter.

Jonathan shot back shamelessly, “This is a gift. I really hate seeing Risha become lazy.” Patricia responded in disbelief, saying, “What are you even talking about?” The siblings continued to bicker.

Jonathan did not stop there. He emphasized, “You shouldn’t buy everything for someone because they’ll get used to it.” His reasoning was that although he had arranged the car for his sister, doing everything for her could ultimately do more harm than good.

Choi Hyun-seok asked, “How many months of installments did you pay in advance?” Jonathan shook his head and replied, “I can’t reveal how many months I paid.”

Patricia then joked, “At this point, all you did was go there and sign,” arguing that the only thing Jonathan had effectively given her was his “signature,” which drew more laughter.

Kim Poong also took Patricia’s side, adding, “At this point, what kind of relationship do you have with the dealer?” The remark further amused everyone.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.