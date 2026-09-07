Kim In-seok Says, "I Was Hit by an Older Junior Colleague"—Speculation Runs Wild Over "That Comedian Again?"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim In-seok opened up about an incident in which he was hit by a junior colleague.

On the 6th, the YouTube channel 'Namu Miki Heungsinso' uploaded a video titled 'The Comedian Who Was Swindled Out of 3 Million Won by a Famous Chef and Was Hit by a Junior Colleague for the First Time!'

Mickey Gwangsu asked Kim In-seok, "Among comedians, were there ever fights, scoldings, or group gatherings like that, even though you were extremely successful at the time?" Kim In-seok replied, "I was a junior, but I was hit." Mickey Gwangsu was shocked, saying, "I've never seen a comedian get hit by a junior colleague." Youn Sung-ho then offered a clue about the comedian, saying, "He was older than In-seok, even though he was his junior, and he worked with In-seok when they were amateurs."

Kim In-seok said, "I felt so uncomfortable when that older colleague bowed 90 degrees to me that I couldn't bring myself to accept the greeting. So I pretended not to see him. Then it became, 'This punk is ignoring me.' When I said, 'Hello,' I couldn't bring myself to respond with, 'Oh, yes.' It led to a misunderstanding, and he said, 'Senior, let's talk for a moment,' so we went to a place like an alley. He grabbed me by the collar and said, 'Hey, you son of a XXX. Are you ignoring me? Why didn't you accept my greeting? Accept it properly.' So I said, 'I'll make sure to respond properly to your greetings. I'm sorry, hyung. I think it was a misunderstanding.' After that, I accepted his greetings properly."

Mickey Gwangsu said, "Tell us his real name; we'll bleep it out." Kim In-seok replied, "It's XXX hyung, obviously. Who else could it be?" The captions then read, 'As expected, the person everyone suspected.' However, Kim In-seok lamented, "It seemed like (the person involved) didn't remember it. It was extremely shocking to me. I couldn't forget how embarrassing and humiliating it was to think that I had nearly been hit by a junior colleague."

Mickey Gwangsu asked, "Aside from yourself, did you often see that junior colleague confront other seniors as well?" Kim In-seok answered, "As far as I know, even the older comedians couldn't say anything. They knew how aggressive he was. I don't think there was anyone who could overpower him at the time."

After the video was released, comments speculating about the comedian’s identity poured in online. In particular, users narrowed down candidates based on the clue that he was a junior comedian older than Kim In-seok, with some mentioning a famous comedian and asking, "That comedian again?"

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.