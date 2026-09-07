Kim Jong-kook’s Diet Changed After Marriage... He Shows Off Newlywed Meals Filled with His Wife’s Love ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun Reporter Woo-joo Lee] Kim Jong-kook, who is in his first year of marriage, will reveal for the first time a diet filled with his wife’s love.

Chang-yoon Woo, an endocrinologist who sparked the “natural Wegovy” trend, and Lee Jong-min, a rehabilitation medicine specialist who personally lost weight from 100 kilograms to 48 kilograms, will appear on KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House,” airing tomorrow (Tuesday, Sept. 8) at 8:30 p.m.

They are set to reveal everything about healthy dieting.

On the show, Kim Jong-kook, who has entered his first year of marriage, will draw attention by unveiling for the first time his newlywed table featuring his wife’s “exceptional support.” Kim Jong-kook said he eats all three meals with his wife on weekends and revealed a diet filled with her love. After seeing it, the “Problem Child in House” hosts reportedly felt envious of married life, saying, “Are you a three-meals-a-day man?”, “You’re really loved,” and “I want to get married, too.” Kim Jong-kook’s newlywed meals, which Chang-yoon Woo, an endocrinologist known for the nicknames “No-No Teacher” and “The Straight-Talking Doctor,” selected as the best diet, can be seen on the show.

Meanwhile, model Hong Jin-kyung revealed her body-management routine, saying that when she has plans to eat out, she eats boiled eggs before going to the restaurant to fill up in advance. When Hong Jin-kyung confessed, “If I eat eggs beforehand, I definitely eat less when dining out,” Chang-yoon Woo, who sparked the “natural Wegovy” trend with a combination of boiled eggs and olive oil, said, “That’s the same principle as natural Wegovy.” He then shared the secret to maintaining a body that does not gain weight. The secret can be found on KBS 2TV’s “Problem Child in House,” airing tomorrow (Tuesday, Sept. 8) at 8:30 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.