Face and Neck Looking Wrinkled... Joon Park Personally Addresses Flood of Health Concerns

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Joon Park of the group g.o.d. personally addressed fans’ concerns about his health after many became worried by his gaunt appearance in a recent YouTube video.

On the 5th, Joon Park shared on his social media messages he had received from fans who saw him appear on the YouTube channel Wassup Man.

Joon Park shared fans’ reactions, saying, "I got a lot of DMs from people who were worried after watching Wassup Man. They said things like, ‘Are you sick?’, ‘You look so tired,’ ‘You’ve gotten way too skinny,’ and ‘You suddenly became so thin that your face and neck look all wrinkled,’ among other things."

In the video, Joon Park did in fact appear more gaunt and tired than usual, prompting concern among some fans. Some even began to wonder whether he was experiencing health problems.

Joon Park explained, "That episode of Wassup Man was filmed immediately after I returned from the United States a month ago, without getting even a wink of sleep, so I was in a complete mess. As you know, Wassup Man is filmed naturally, without things like proper lighting." He continued, "And when you stand with a window letting in light behind you and film from the side, everything gets magnified even more, making an already rough appearance look even worse." He explained that these conditions made him look particularly tired and gaunt in the video.

He also candidly admitted that his recovery time is no longer what it used to be as he has gotten older. Joon Park said, "When I was younger—up until my late 40s, before COVID-19—I could take a 12- or 20-hour flight and not sleep at all, yet my face would recover after just a few hours. But now that I’m almost 60, if I miss a night’s sleep, it takes longer to recover."

He then reassured his fans. Joon Park said, "So, thank you for worrying about me, and thank you even for the critical comments (though they make me want to hit you), because it means you care about me that much." He added, "But I’m fine. Everyone, stop worrying about me, take good care of yourselves, and have a fun and safe weekend~"

Meanwhile, Joon Park married Kim Yoo-jin, a former flight attendant who is 14 years his junior, in 2015. They have one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.