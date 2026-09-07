Haha Opens Up About Panic Disorder: "Yoo Jae-suk Pushed Me, and Came to My House Every Day" ('Boss in the Mirror')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Haha appeared as a new boss on KBS2's 'Boss in the Mirror,' delivering big laughs with the precarious boss-subordinate dynamic he shared with the members of the 'Busan Expedition.'

The 373rd episode of the KBS2 entertainment program 'Boss in the Mirror' (directed by Choi Seung-hee, hereafter 'Boss in the Mirror'), which aired on Sunday the 6th, recorded a peak viewership rating of 4.9% and demonstrated its strong popularity by ranking No. 1 in its time slot for 222 consecutive weeks. (According to Nielsen Korea)

On the show, Haha appeared as a new boss after transforming from an entertainer and singer into a YouTube producer with 1.14 million subscribers. Comedians Yang Sang-guk, Park Young-jin, and Kim Won-hyo, members of the 'Busan Expedition' content Haha planned himself, appeared as subordinates, creating an unusual power dynamic in which the boss was a singer and the subordinates were comedians. Their fiery back-and-forth, with neither side backing down even an inch, kept viewers laughing throughout.

Haha introduced himself as a "boss who is close to the MZ generation," but Yang Sang-guk bluntly fired back, "Boss Haha has no qualifications as a producer." Park Young-jin also made viewers laugh by exposing him as "a ruthless boss who keeps squeezing things out until something comes out." When Park Young-jin complained, "Even after filming ends, we don't go home and have a post-production discussion," Haha insisted on his own philosophy, saying, "Who decided the work was over? The post-production discussion is part of the work." He then took to the streets with the three comedians to promote his first solo concert, enthusiastically handing out flyers.

Meanwhile, Haha drew attention by opening up about a private struggle he had endured after developing panic disorder because of the pressure and burden of recording variety shows in the past. He began, "At the time, my older brother Jae-suk kept pushing me like a scary mother and came to my house every day." He then expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Yoo Jae-suk, saying, "Because he told me to figure things out for myself, I was able to come to my senses and start again," creating a warm moment.

Haha then invited junior comedians who missed performing on comedy stages to join him at his solo concert. Kim Sook expressed her admiration, saying, "It's truly wonderful and touching for a senior singer to suggest that his junior comedians create a stage together." However, after seeing the trio's roles continually expand during preparations—from hosting and the opening performance to the dance break—Kim Sook made viewers burst out laughing with a blunt remark: "At this point, shouldn't their faces be on the poster?"

Although Haha's vocal condition worsened on the day of the concert, he delivered a successful performance with perfect chemistry alongside the three comedian subordinates. Yang Sang-guk added warmth by saying, "It was Haha hyung's concert, but we felt as though we were receiving the same amount of love."

Meanwhile, Yang Jun-hyuk and his wife, Park Hyun-sun, held a contest to develop a café signature menu in order to receive consulting from Kim Hoon, the Yongsan big spender known for his 10 billion won fortune. Park Hyun-sun made 'baseball-shaped bread' using cinnamon bread and received praise for both the idea and the taste.

Yang Jun-hyuk, on the other hand, shocked everyone by presenting 'flounder bread' filled with actual raw flounder, prompting Jun Hyun-moo to wave it off and say, "It looks like it would smell fishy." Kim Hoon, however, offered tailored consulting by turning the raw flounder ceviche into a 'flounder ceviche pie' topped with the ceviche on tart dough, saying, "I thought fish and bread wouldn't go together, but it's actually a pretty good idea." Yang Jun-hyuk's eccentric idea was transformed into a high-end dessert through an expert's touch, bringing the consulting session to a successful conclusion.

After the broadcast, enthusiastic reactions continued across online communities and social media, including: "Haha and the Busan Expedition are all nice despite being so loud. Their back-and-forth is hilarious," "Haha overcame his panic disorder thanks to Yoo Jae-suk. Yoo-nim is such a great senior," "Maybe it's because they're comedians, but it's so funny how they immediately play along whenever Haha says something," "Yang Jun-hyuk's flounder bread is cute. I'm curious about the taste," "Thinking of putting raw fish in bread shows that Yang Jun-hyuk is open-minded and creative," and "Chef Kim Hoon's ceviche pie looks delicious. Experts really are different."

'Boss in the Mirror' airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.