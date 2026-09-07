So Yoo-jin Throws Off Her High Heels on the Street in a Candid Update: “This Is Reality”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Actress So Yoo-jin shared a candid look at herself taking off her high heels at a filming location.

On the 6th, So Yoo-jin posted a video on her personal account along with the caption, "But when I return to reality, the first thing I do is take off my heels."

In the video, So Yoo-jin is dressed in a dark gray two-piece outfit and talking with someone.

She was wearing high heels during filming, but as soon as it ended, she was seen taking off her shoes off-camera and changing into comfortable slippers.

The contrast between So Yoo-jin’s glamorous filming attire and her quickly changing into comfortable footwear has drawn attention.

Meanwhile, So Yoo-jin is currently appearing before viewers as an MC on MBC’s “Oh Eun Yeong’s Report: Marriage Hell.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.