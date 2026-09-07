"Call Me Princess"... Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu Raise Both Hands in Refusal to Wait on Seo In-young, a "First-Ever" Rebellion

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu eventually declared that they "can't do it anymore" and refused to cater to singer Seo In-young, whose unusual "princess mode" left them overwhelmed.

On the 7th, a preview video titled "[Seo In-young Teaser] Call Her Princess When Her Energy Drops: Secretary Jin Declares Refusal to Wait on Seo In-youngᄏᄏᄏ | We’ll Do Anything for You – Secretary Jin" was released on the YouTube channel SBS.

The video revealed the so-called "Seo In-young user manual" given to Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu before they began working with her.

Things were difficult from the start. Viewers were warned that Seo In-young tends to engage in staring contests with people she meets for the first time to establish dominance. "She tends to sort out the hierarchy through a staring contest, so you must not look away," the instructions said.

The explanation continued: "You have to treat Seo In-young like a baby. Think of her as a five-year-old little boy."

Lee Seo-jin, who was listening, pointed out the obvious in disbelief: "But she isn't a baby. She's not a baby—she's in her 40s." His comment drew laughter.

She also had to be treated like a "princess." When Seo In-young's energy drops, calling her "Princess" supposedly quickly restores her spirits. In the actual preview, the others repeatedly tried to please her, saying, "Princess is heading out" and "You look just like a princess right now."

However, the "Seo In-young user manual" showed no sign of ending. As items such as a schedule bag and other supplies they had to prepare appeared one after another, the secretaries' expressions gradually hardened.

Eventually, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu could take no more, and one of them declared, "I can't do this today."

But a firm response immediately followed: "No. No." The production team even added the caption, "First-ever declaration of refusal to wait on her."

Already discouraged, the two secretaries revealed how exhausted they were before even starting, saying, "It's already been 15 minutes."

The response, however, was, "There's still a lot left." As the explanations continued, they even appeared ready to put things off until another day, revealing their urge to leave work before meeting Seo In-young and adding to the humor.

Seo In-young's "princess treatment" was only getting started. The preview raised curiosity about what kind of day Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu, who had already thrown up their hands after merely hearing the user manual, would have once they met her in person.

Seo In-young previously made a strong impression on various entertainment programs with her nickname "new-product girl" and her candid, uninhibited persona. Attention is now focused on what she will show in her first variety-show appearance in a long time.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.