Baek Jin-hee to Marry Next January...Met Her Destined Partner in Canada

Baek Jin-hee. Sportschosun database

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] Actress Baek Jin-hee is set to marry her partner, whom she met while studying English in Canada, after a long-distance relationship.

Baek Jin-hee’s agency, Management A.M.9, told Sportschosun on the 7th, "Baek Jin-hee will hold her wedding ceremony at a hotel in Seoul on January 23 next year," adding, "Her fiancé is an older office worker who lives in Canada."

The two first met while Baek Jin-hee was studying English in Canada last year and eventually began dating. They continued their long-distance relationship, traveling between South Korea and Canada, and reportedly decided to marry after deepening their relationship. The wedding will be held privately with only the families of both sides in attendance.

After marriage, Baek Jin-hee plans to live between Seoul and Canada. She also intends to continue her acting career and regularly operate her personal YouTube channel.

Born in 1990, Baek Jin-hee made her debut in the 2009 film Saram-eul Chatseumnida before gaining public recognition through the 2011 MBC sitcom High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged.

She has since continued her career by appearing in the dramas Pots of Gold, Empress Ki, Triangle, Pride and Prejudice, My Daughter, Geum Sa-wol, Jugglers, Let’s Eat 3, Feel Good to Die, and The Real Has Come!, among others.

In particular, she left a strong impression as Tanasili, an empress of the Yuan dynasty, in Empress Ki. She further established herself as a leading actress by playing the title role of Geum Sa-wol in My Daughter, Geum Sa-wol.

Her most recent work is the MBC drama The Judge Returns, which ended its run in February. Baek Jin-hee played Song Na-yeon in the series.

Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.