Famous Chef Exposed... Kim In-seok Says, "He Borrowed 3 Million Won and Never Paid It Back—Probably Because of Gambling"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim In-seok confessed that a famous chef allegedly stiffed him out of money.

On the 6th, the YouTube channel 'Namu Miki Heungsinso' uploaded a video titled 'Comedian Swindled Out of 3 Million Won by a Famous Chef and Hit by a Junior for the First Time!'

Kim In-seok, who appeared as a guest alongside Youn Sung-ho, said, "My album just came out, so I came to ask you to help promote it. I also want to collect some money I'm owed. A famous chef took about 3 million won from me." Youn Sung-ho made a bombshell remark, saying, "I saw that person appearing on a home-shopping show recently." Kim In-seok reacted nervously, saying, "Don't make it so easy to figure out who it is." Youn Sung-ho added, "I heard about it, and that person hadn't paid him back for 10 years." Kim In-seok stated, "If you include the interest, it's a huge amount."

When asked to reveal the chef's real name, Kim In-seok mentioned it, but Mickey Gwangsu made the audience laugh by saying, "I don't know who that is." Shin Heung-jae explained, "He gets nervous when an English name comes up. He isn't good at remembering them."

Kim In-seok said, "In my estimation, when someone suddenly calls late at night and borrows 3 to 4 million won, it's usually for this," while making a gesture suggesting gambling. Mickey Gwangsu speculated, "It's one of two things. Either he borrowed so much that he doesn't remember, or he thinks, 'Maybe the guy forgot because he doesn't say anything about it.'" Kim In-seok, however, admitted, "I actually asked him several times to pay me back and pressed him about it, but it didn't work."

Kim In-seok said, "Later, I ran into him on a TV program at a broadcasting station. I said, 'I'm definitely going on that program. If that person appears, I'm going on no matter what,' so I went. I was going to bring it up there, but he noticed. He took my hand and led me into the hallway. I wondered, 'Is he going to give me the money?' But the atmosphere was almost as if he was about to kneel. He said, 'I hope you won't bring it up so we can record the show smoothly.' You know what I'm like, right? I decided to forgive him and treat it as if he had bought me a drink once." Mickey Gwangsu then joked, "Where did you drink? Did you drink 3 million won's worth of alcohol?"

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.