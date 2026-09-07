Lee Ji-hye Feels 'Creeped Out' After Seeing 8-Year-Old Daughter Taeri's AI Consultation: "Somehow Scary"

[Sportschosun Kim Su-hyun] Singer Lee Ji-hye drew attention after sharing a conversation in which her eight-year-old daughter Taeri confided in an AI after being scolded by her mother.

On the 7th, Lee Ji-hye posted on her social media, "Taeri's concerns," and shared the contents of her daughter Taeri's consultation with an AI, along with its responses.

Lee Ji-hye burst out laughing, saying, "I scolded her this morning, and she went into the bathroom to talk to an AI... In the middle of it, she said, 'My mom is a singer, you know...' Scold her without the physical part."

She expressed her affection for her daughter, calling her "my adorable yet pitiful first daughter," but added, "Still, it's somehow scary."

The screen Lee Ji-hye shared showed Taeri confiding to the AI, "My mom never understands how I feel." The AI then suggested specific ways Taeri could explain her feelings to her mother.

When the AI asked, "Are you afraid that your mom might yell or hit you when she gets angry?" Taeri replied, "Yeah, my mom is a singer," prompting laughter.

It was amusing that the daughter, after being scolded by her mother, went into the bathroom to confide her true feelings to an AI. Lee Ji-hye also appeared surprised by the AI's responses, which examined Taeri's emotions and continued the conversation much like a real counselor.

After watching her daughter's conversation, Lee Ji-hye repeatedly reacted by saying, "It's somehow scary," revealing her mixed feelings about seeing her child talk with an AI.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant Moon Jaewan in 2017. They have two daughters, their first daughter Taeri and their second daughter Elly.

The private elementary school attended by Lee Ji-hye's daughter Taeri has reportedly attracted attention in the past because its tuition is said to be approximately 12 million won.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.