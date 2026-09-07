'Choi Hyun-seok's Daughter' Choi Yeon-soo Discards Pacifier Stepped on by Husband Without Hesitation... 'Am I Being Too Overprotective?'

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Choi Yeon-soo, daughter of chef Choi Hyun-seok and a model and actress, shared her daily life as a first-time mother.

On the 6th, Choi Yeon-soo posted a photo of a baby’s pacifier on her social media along with the message, "At this point, can I enter the newborn overprotectiveness contest too?"

The story Choi Yeon-soo shared began when her husband accidentally stepped on the baby’s pacifier.

After learning that he had stepped on it with an unwashed foot, Choi Yeon-soo said she immediately threw the pacifier away instead of using it again.

Rather than washing or sterilizing it for reuse, she chose to discard it without hesitation.

Referring to her own behavior, Choi Yeon-soo jokingly asked whether she could participate in a “newborn overprotectiveness contest,” playfully showing the concerns of a first-time mother.

Choi Yeon-soo’s sensitivity to even minor hygiene issues for her baby, and her candid sharing of daily parenting life, drew attention.

Meanwhile, Choi Yeon-soo first became known as the daughter of star chef Choi Hyun-seok and has worked as a model and actress. She later married and started a family. Since giving birth recently, she has been sharing her parenting life on social media and communicating with her fans.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.