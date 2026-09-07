"Look at His Character—He’s Lee Dong-gook’s Son": Why He Opposed His Son Sian Playing Soccer... Harsh Criticism Revealed ('What’s the Point of Leaving Them Behind?')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] On 'What’s the Point of Leaving Them Behind?' Lee Dong-gook revealed why he opposed his son Sian playing sports.

Kstar’s 'What’s the Point of Leaving Them Behind?' released a preview video titled 'Judged as “Someone’s Son” Rather Than as an Individual Player?! The Level of Criticism Heard by the Children of Famous Athletes.'

Lee Dong-gook said he opposed his son Sian playing soccer, explaining, "Even if he reaches a certain level through his own efforts, people will always say things like, 'What’s with his DNA?' or 'Who is his father?'" He said he was worried about the rumors and speculation. Lee Jong-beom sympathized, saying, "He may hear many things that we never hear and end up dealing with the stress alone."

When Lee Young-ja asked in surprise, "Do even players as exceptionally talented as Jung-hoo Lee hear things like that?" Lee Jong-beom confessed, "It happens far more often than you might think. People even say things like, 'Your father is Lee Jong-beom, so you can play in games even if you’re not good enough.'"

Lee Dong-gook revealed, "Sian once missed a penalty kick during a game. I was standing behind him wearing a hat and sunglasses when some officials said, 'Lee Dong-gook’s son couldn’t even score that?' Sian heard them and cried."

Lee Jong-beom stated, "From middle school through high school, he’ll hear even more. He has to overcome it mentally. People will say things like, 'You’re Lee Dong-gook’s son? Let’s see how good you really are.' Jung-hoo heard things like that, too."

Lee Dong-gook lamented, "Soccer involves physical contact, right? If Sian commits a foul while challenging someone physically, people say, 'What’s wrong with his character?' It becomes, 'He’s Lee Dong-gook’s son—look at his character.' Players can make tackles, can’t they? But people still talk that way." Lee Young-ja expressed concern, saying, "You’re supposed to be worried, Dong-gook, but you’re saying it will get even worse from here on out, aren’t you?" Lee Dong-gook replied bitterly, "It feels overwhelming."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.