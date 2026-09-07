Lee Hong-ryeol: "I underwent a biopsy after being told prostate cancer was almost certain—it was a test that should never be done"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Lee Hong-ryeol said he underwent a biopsy after doctors suspected he had prostate cancer.

On the 6th, comedians Park Mi-sun and Lee Sung-mi appeared on the YouTube channel 'Lee Hong-ryeol TV.'

When Lee Hong-ryeol met Park Mi-sun, he became emotional and shed tears, saying, "You absolutely have to publish a book. We’ll help you, so you have to publish one," and, "You are the hope of everyone right now." He emphasized, "When I went to the market, everyone was worried about you. You really are a source of hope. I thought, 'You really have to do well.' I was deeply moved because all the market vendors were saying the same thing. You must not neglect your own health."

Lee Sung-mi and Park Mi-sun then spoke lightheartedly about their battles with breast cancer, saying, "We’re both cancer strongmen." Park Mi-sun said, "Just as men often develop prostate cancer, women seem to develop breast cancer frequently." Lee Hong-ryeol then said, "I was told prostate cancer was almost certain, so I underwent a biopsy. Of all the tests in the world, a prostate biopsy is one that you really should never have to undergo."

Lee Hong-ryeol vividly described the pain of the procedure: "To reach the prostate, they have to go in from behind. An instrument resembling a needle goes in between and removes pieces of tissue. They take 12 samples, without general anesthesia, while you watch the monitor. They remove them while saying, 'Seven left,' 'Six left,' and 'Five left.'" He continued, "Since they’re cutting into living tissue, they have to stop the bleeding, right? They keep inserting gauze there. You stay hospitalized for half a day, and they remove it around the time you’re discharged."

Lee Sung-mi asked, "Didn’t you have surgery for rhinitis in the past? Is this more painful than that?" Lee Hong-ryeol replied, "It’s 10,000 times more painful."

Lee Hong-ryeol then reassured everyone by saying, "Fortunately, the test showed that it was chronic inflammation."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.