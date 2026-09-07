Fighter With Violent-Crime Background Investigated After Viewer Rendered Unconscious During Livestream

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] A mixed martial arts fighter who was formerly a member of a violent criminal organization is being investigated by police after rendering a man in his 20s unconscious with a combat technique during a YouTube livestream. The victim is receiving treatment at a hospital and is reportedly experiencing symptoms of paralysis in parts of his body.

Incheon Seobu Police Station said on the 7th that it had booked fighter A, 36, on suspicion of causing bodily injury and was investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The incident occurred the previous morning at an officetel in Cheongna-dong, Seo-gu, Incheon. A allegedly used what is known as a 'Guillotine choke' on B, a man in his 20s who was at the scene, and investigators determined that B subsequently lost consciousness.

B reportedly struck the back of his head hard against the floor while being subjected to the technique. A then allegedly hit the unconscious B twice in the face with his hand and told people nearby, "Put him to sleep for a while." Police are also examining circumstances suggesting that B did not receive immediate medical attention.

The situation was broadcast live on YouTube. Some viewers expressed concern about the victim's condition and said that the 119 emergency number should be called.

Police launched an investigation after reviewing the broadcast footage and are contacting B's side to determine the specific extent of the harm. B, who is currently receiving hospital treatment, is reportedly experiencing symptoms of paralysis in parts of his body.

B reportedly visited the officetel while communicating with the YouTuber after watching the broadcast.

A was found to have previously been a member of a violent criminal organization that had been subject to police monitoring. However, he is reportedly no longer under such monitoring.

Police plan to continue investigating A while checking the victim's health condition. They will also determine whether other people at the scene participated in or assisted the alleged offense.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.