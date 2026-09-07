Park Sung-kwang’s Wife Lee Sol-i Wows Fans with ‘8,000-Won’ Summer Look That Looks Like Luxury Designer Wear

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, drew attention after revealing a summer outfit she put together for just 8,000 won.

On the 7th, Lee Sol-i shared a summery look on her social media, writing, "An outfit costing just 8,000 won."

Lee Sol-i purchased the clothes through an overseas direct-purchase website and completed the outfit for approximately 8,000 won in total for the top and bottom.

Lee Sol-i expressed her admiration for the satisfying quality despite the low price, saying, "It is definitely an outfit for a summer country, but... the quality isn't bad, is it...?"

In the released photos, Lee Sol-i paired a bright yellow tube top with eye-catching frill details with a ruffled mini skirt. The styling created a lighthearted and youthful summer mood. The short top and skirt, combined with the lightweight fabric, further accentuated Lee Sol-i’s slender figure and captured attention.

Although the outfit cost just 8,000 won, its sophisticated design and vibrant colors created an atmosphere comparable to luxury designer wear. Its polished styling was striking enough to make the low price hard to believe.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married Park Sung-kwang in 2020. The couple continues to communicate with fans by sharing their married life and daily routines through broadcasts and social media.

Lee Sol-i previously revealed that she had battled a women’s cancer and undergone surgery and chemotherapy. Her candid disclosure about her illness at the time earned her widespread support.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.