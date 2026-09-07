Ahn Jung-hwan Reaches 500 Million Won Donation Goal but Feels Dejected: “I Was Criticized Despite Doing Something Good. It Takes the Wind Out of Me”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Ahn Jung-hwan reached his 500 million won donation goal through YouTube, but opened up about the hurt he had endured, saying, "I was criticized despite doing something good."

He also drew attention by saying that he needs time to heal and is considering the future direction of his YouTube activities.

On the 7th, a video titled "I Have Something to Tell You" was posted on the YouTube channel "Ahn Jung-hwan 19."

Ahn Jung-hwan announced the outcome of his long-running donation project, saying, "We reached the 500 million won donation goal."

He then expressed his gratitude to those who helped him achieve the goal, saying, "I am grateful to the companies and everyone who provided us with product placements."

The process was not entirely smooth. Ahn Jung-hwan mentioned the production staff who had stayed with him despite the difficult circumstances, saying, "It hurt me to see the production staff unable to take home their salaries and working in a basement office that cost 400,000 won."

Although he reached the 500 million won goal, Ahn Jung-hwan could not simply celebrate. He opened up about his complicated feelings, saying that he was worried about how to continue his activities in the future.

He said, "I am a little worried about what we should do from now on. The soccer world is also very disheartening," adding, "Our staff and everyone else worked hard to make this happen. We did not set out to do something good, but things led us all the way here."

He continued, "I feel deflated and have no energy because I was criticized despite doing something good."

Kim Nam-gil, who was there with him, encouraged Ahn Jung-hwan, saying, "I have been watching since the middle, and it seems there were some difficult moments. It would have been hard to get this far if Jung-hwan had not had the strength to endure."

In particular, Ahn Jung-hwan indicated that he needs time to compose himself for the time being.

He said, "I need to think about what to do next, but I have been hurt emotionally, so I think I need time to heal," adding, "I want to continue doing good things. I am considering the direction to take."

Ahn Jung-hwan has consistently donated income from his YouTube activities to support young adults preparing for independence and youth soccer scholarships. Even while announcing plans to open a pizza restaurant, he said that he would donate part of the proceeds to places in need of help.

He previously discussed what led him to begin his charitable work on tvN's "You Quiz on the Block." Ahn Jung-hwan explained, "I was not particularly well-off when I was young, so I thought it would be good to help others," adding, "What started as something small has continued to this day."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.