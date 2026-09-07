"What do you think of an entertainer daughter-in-law?"...The Unexpected Answer Lee Jong-beom Gave About His Son Jung-hoo Lee’s Marriage and 30 Billion Won Salary ("What’s the Point of Leaving It Behind?")

[Sportschosun, Reporter Ahn Ji] Former baseball player Lee Jong-beom discussed his son Jung-hoo Lee’s marriage and shared his candid thoughts on having an entertainer as a daughter-in-law.

On the 7th, tvN STORY released a preview for “Namgyeoseo Mwohage,” titled “Someone Like Jung-hoo’s Mother: Lee Jong-beom Reveals His Ideal Daughter-in-Law.”

Jung-hoo Lee currently plays for the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball. His salary for the 2026 season is $22 million (approximately 30 billion won).

In the video, Lee Jong-beom said in response to a question about Jung-hoo Lee’s marriage, “I have no plans to marry him off yet. I don’t think he has a partner.”

Lee Young-ja then asked, “What makes you think he doesn’t have a girlfriend?” Lee Jong-beom replied, “You can sense it from a man. You can tell just by looking at his eyes, and by watching what he does.”

After hearing this, Lee Young-ja asked, “Can you tell whether Pak Se-ri is dating just by looking at her eyes?” Lee Jong-beom answered firmly, “She still isn’t,” drawing laughter.

Lee Jong-beom also spoke candidly about his ideal daughter-in-law. “I hope he meets someone like Jung-hoo’s mother,” he said. “I hope she is someone who can support him, be patient, and understand my son.”

Lee Young-ja then asked, “What would you think of someone who works in broadcasting as a daughter-in-law?” Lee Jong-beom replied, “That’s not something you should ask me about. You have to ask my wife about all matters concerning marriage.” He added, “I have little say in my children’s marriages. I’m almost always the one who follows along,” explaining, “My wife knows better how to support an athlete.”

What exactly does Lee Jong-beom mean by a daughter-in-law “like Jung-hoo’s mother”? Viewers can hear the family’s candid thoughts on Jung-hoo Lee’s marriage on “Namgyeoseo Mwohage,” which will be released on the 7th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.