"It Would Be a Lie to Say I Have No Regrets in Life"—Steve Yoo Shares His Thoughts Ahead of Ruling in Visa Lawsuit

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Singer Steve Yoo shared an update, expressing how much he cherishes his family and those close to him. As he posted words that appeared to reflect on his past, attention is also continuing to focus on his ongoing visa-related lawsuit.

On the 6th, Steve Yoo posted a message expressing his thoughts along with a photo taken inside a vehicle on his personal account.

He wrote, "It would be a lie to say that I have no regrets in life."

He added, "But the fact that precious values and people I could never trade for anything in this world are by my side—that alone makes me a truly happy person."

The post also included hashtags referring to family and loved ones, such as “family” and “loved ones.”

Steve Yoo debuted in the Korean pop music industry in the late 1990s and established himself as a popular singer after releasing a series of hit songs, including “Scissors,” “Nanana,” and “Passion.” However, he became embroiled in controversy after obtaining U.S. citizenship ahead of his military enlistment in 2002, leading to accusations that he had evaded his military service obligation. He was subsequently restricted from entering South Korea.

Steve Yoo, who has sought to enter South Korea, applied for an overseas Korean visa in 2015. After the application was denied, he filed a lawsuit seeking to have the decision revoked. Legal disputes over the visa issuance have continued ever since.

Steve Yoo’s side previously won a ruling from the Supreme Court of Korea. However, after the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles continued to deny the visa, legal proceedings resumed.

Steve Yoo is currently pursuing an appeal in a lawsuit against the consul general of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles, seeking to cancel the disposition denying his visa issuance. The Seoul High Court is scheduled to issue its ruling on October 2.

In the first trial held in August last year, the court ruled in Steve Yoo’s favor. The judges determined that the disadvantage Steve Yoo would suffer was excessively severe compared with the public interest gained by denying him a visa, and concluded that the disposition was unlawful because it constituted a deviation from or abuse of discretionary power.

However, the court also stated that its decision to cancel the disposition denying the visa did not mean that it considered Steve Yoo’s past conduct related to military service appropriate.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.