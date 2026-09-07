Kim Hee-chul laughed as gold prices soared, then suffered a stock-market collapse: “34 million won became 1,000 won”

[Sportschosun Reporter Anji Jeong] Kim Hee-chul (Heechul), a member of Super Junior, confessed that he sold his gold and invested the proceeds in stocks, only to suffer a bitter outcome.

On the sixth, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s “My Little Old Boy” showed Lyn visiting a gold shop with Heechul to sell gold.

When Lyn asked, “What did you do with the money from selling the gold?” Heechul replied, “It means nothing.” He then said, “I put all the money from selling the gold into stocks,” adding, “My mother scolded me,” before showing Lyn his stock account. Heechul continued, “They’re all in the red. It became 1,000 won,” prompting both sympathy and laughter.

Earlier, in June, Heechul had visited a gold shop with Kim Jun-ho and Kim Jong-min on “My Little Old Boy.”

At the time, Heechul had the gold value of several items assessed, including his SBS Entertainment Awards trophy, a gold key he received as a prize for winning a “My Little Old Boy” sports event, a pure-gold logo attached to a limited-edition air conditioner, a gold necklace inherited from his grandfather, and a pair of gold wine glasses he received while appearing on television. The total appraisal came to 34 million won.

However, after gold prices rose and Heechul came into a substantial sum of money, he chose to invest it in stocks. Recalling that time, Heechul’s mother sighed and said, “I only saw it until it went up. At some point, he stopped showing it to me.”

Heechul expressed regret as he recalled the period when his stocks were rising. “When the stocks were really going up, I gave the staff pocket money,” he said. “I can’t ask the staff to give back the pocket money I gave them. Why did I do that?” he added with a deep sigh.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.