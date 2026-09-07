39-Year-Old Kim Ok-vin Announces Surprise Pregnancy: “I’m Becoming the Mother of a Year-of-the-Horse Baby” 10 Months After Private Wedding

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Ok-vin, who had not been seen in public for some time, has surprised fans by announcing her pregnancy.

On the 7th, Kim Ok-vin revealed through her social media, “You’ve been wondering why I haven’t shared any news for such a long time, right?” She explained why she had been less active.

Kim Ok-vin made a surprise confession, saying, “Actually, I’ve been preparing to become a mother,” and announced her pregnancy.

She continued, “The baby’s prenatal nickname is Ulu (ulu), and the baby is expected to be born in the Year of the Horse,” revealing that she will become a mother this year.

Kim Ok-vin shared her excitement about her pregnancy, saying, “It can be difficult at times, but I’m protecting this precious baby with happiness and care. Everything is new and fascinating because it’s all a first for me.”

Kim Ok-vin, who will become a mother for the first time at 39, told her fans, “I’m praying that Ulu and I can spend the rest of this time together in good health. I’ll share more news when the day comes for us to meet safely.” She added, “I hope you’re all staying healthy and happy.”

Fans have continued to congratulate her after learning that the long-awaited update she shared was pregnancy news.

Meanwhile, Kim Ok-vin held a private wedding ceremony with a non-celebrity man last November.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.