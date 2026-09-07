Comedian Couple Married After False Report: “I Cried When I Saw the Article”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Comedian Park Mi-sun opened up about the unexpected events that unfolded before she married fellow comedian Lee Bong-won. She also shared how news of their marriage was reported before they had even started dating.

A video featuring Park Mi-sun and Lee Sung-mi was released on the channel Lee Hong-ryeol TV on the 6th.

During the broadcast, Lee Hong-ryeol asked Park Mi-sun about her relationship with Lee Bong-won. She explained that they were not actually dating when they appeared together on television as a married couple.

Park Mi-sun recalled, "That wasn't the case back then. We were doing comedy together, and he kept saying, 'Let's get married.'" She added that Lee Bong-won had told her to marry him after breaking up with another woman.

Lee Bong-won reportedly showed his interest actively, even driving Park Mi-sun around because she did not have a car. Park Mi-sun said, "I didn't have a car at the time, and he would drive me around while telling me to marry him. I said, 'What are you talking about? No, thank you.'"

Lee Sung-mi, who had watched their relationship develop up close, even opposed the two seeing each other because she was concerned about Lee Bong-won's fondness for drinking. Park Mi-sun, too, appeared reluctant to accept his advances at first.

Then something unexpected happened in their relationship. A report was published saying that Lee Bong-won and Park Mi-sun were getting married before they had actually started dating.

Park Mi-sun explained, "A marriage article came out even though we weren't dating. I cried and everything, but the kids' father was happy, saying, 'Our article got more coverage.'"

Afterward, the two spent time together eating galbi in Myeong-dong, and Park Mi-sun's feelings began to change. She said, "We went to Myeong-dong, ate galbi, and started seeing each other. It was after the article came out that I thought, 'Should we give it a try?'"

She also shared what happened after they began dating. When Lee Hong-ryeol asked whether they had kissed before the article was published, Park Mi-sun replied, "We had never kissed before the article."

Park Mi-sun and Lee Bong-won dated for about two years before marrying in 1993.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.