"Leaving ENHYPEN and Battling Childhood Cancer"—Evan Answers with 100% Sincerity Through His Music (Full Story)

Evan’s showcase for his first mini-album, ‘Death of Me,’ was held on September 7 at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Hall. Evan is posing for photos. Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.07/

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Evan is embarking on his career as a solo artist in earnest.

A showcase commemorating the release of Evan’s first mini-album, ‘Death of Me,’ was held at 2 p.m. on September 7 at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Hall in Dongdaemun District, Seoul.

Evan said, "I’ve been eagerly waiting for the release of my first album. I’m excited and thrilled to present my first performance. I hope this album will touch many people’s hearts."

Evan’s showcase for his first mini-album, ‘Death of Me,’ was held on September 7 at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Hall. Evan is giving an impressive performance. Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.07/

‘Death of Me’ portrays Evan’s most sincere inner self. The album captures his determination to hold on to the reins of his tangled emotions and move forward.

Evan introduced the album, saying, "Many of my ideas are reflected throughout it. I put stories from my sincere inner self into the songs. It’s an album like a mirror. It often feels as though I’m confronting myself. It contains honest and candid stories about wanting to move forward and accomplish things."

Evan’s recent disclosure that he had battled childhood cancer was also intended to demonstrate his sincerity. He confessed, "While explaining the album, I naturally opened up about a moment that influenced my thoughts and values. The treatment process for childhood cancer is extremely harsh and painful. It would be a lie to say that experience did not affect me today. I had to share this story to show my inner self as it truly is. I hope to offer a small measure of comfort and hope through this story to people across the country who are suffering from childhood cancer."

Evan’s showcase for his first mini-album, ‘Death of Me,’ was held on September 7 at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Hall. Evan is giving an impressive performance. Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.07/

The title track, ‘Death of Me,’ is a pop R&B song that powerfully expresses Evan’s firm resolve as he stands at a new starting point. Evan participated directly in writing and composing the song, conveying an unwavering attitude that “no one can stop me” and a message about not losing himself.

Evan explained, "It expresses my strong determination as I stand at a new starting line. While preparing my debut single, I often reached my musical limits. I put into the song my determination not to reach those limits, such as singing while doing push-ups or running."

Evan’s showcase for his first mini-album, ‘Death of Me,’ was held on September 7 at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Hall. Evan is giving an impressive performance. Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.07/

The album also includes eight tracks across diverse genres: ‘Not Enough,’ which conveys his bold ambitions; ‘Noise,’ which expresses his desire to maintain his own pace amid the world’s noise; ‘Ride or Die,’ which channels his fierce longing through alternative rock; ‘Twilight,’ a UK garage-based pop song about wanting to remain in an enchanting moment; ‘Overflow,’ a calm indie-pop track; and ‘Going Home,’ a dream-pop song depicting a journey toward his own destination, among others.

Evan’s showcase for his first mini-album, ‘Death of Me,’ was held on September 7 at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Hall. Evan is giving an impressive performance. Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.07/

Evan debuted with ENHYPEN in 2020 but left the group in March over his musical direction and transitioned to a solo career.

Evan revealed, "I had spent a lot of time thinking about how I should present my music going forward. I shared my work with the people at the company and had in-depth discussions. After a long period of consideration, I decided to pursue a career as a solo artist. Thankfully, I successfully completed my single promotions. I felt undeserving of the tremendous love I received. It feels new and meaningful to be able to make a successful comeback. In fact, this is also a new starting point for me. I will continue to respond to my fans through my music."

He also pledged, "Although the decision was made after deep discussions during the process of becoming independent, I deeply understand the disappointment and concern expressed by my fans. As Evan, I believe the greatest way to repay them is to respond through sincere music and future activities. I will work hard to become an even more impressive artist who has a positive influence."

He also showed that he still has affection for ENHYPEN. Regarding the group’s first No. 1 on Billboard’s main album chart, the Billboard 200, with its mini-album ‘THE SIN: BLISS,’ released after Evan’s departure, he replied, "Reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 was not an easy goal, so I’m proud of them. I think the best thing I can do is work hard as well and show our best selves in our respective places."

Evan’s showcase for his first mini-album, ‘Death of Me,’ was held on September 7 at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Hall. Evan is giving an impressive performance. Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.07/

‘Death of Me’ will be released at 6 p.m. that day.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.