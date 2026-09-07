Kim Soo-hyun’s ‘Grooming Allegation’ Complaint Case Finally Closed with No Wrongdoing Found: “No Evidence”

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] A case filed against actor Kim Soo-hyun by the bereaved family of the late actor Kim Sae-ron and Kim Se-ui, head of the Garo Sero Research Institute, alleging violations of the Child Welfare Act and false accusation has effectively been closed, it has been confirmed.

According to an exclusive report by Star News on the 7th, prosecutors returned to police on the 3rd the investigation records for the complaint filed against Kim Soo-hyun. Earlier, Seoul Seongdong Police Station decided on July 29 not to forward the case, judging that there was insufficient evidence, and sent the related records to prosecutors.

After reviewing the records, prosecutors did not request a supplementary investigation or reinvestigation, leaving the police’s original decision not to forward the case unchanged. Accordingly, the investigation process that had continued since the complaint was filed last year appears to have effectively ended unless further action is taken.

The case began in May last year when Kim Sae-ron’s family filed a complaint against Kim Soo-hyun for allegedly violating the Child Welfare Act. The family claimed that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor and that she had been subjected to sexual and emotional abuse, including so-called “grooming,” during that period.

At the time, the family claimed, “Kim Soo-hyun made the late Kim Sae-ron engage in obscene acts and subjected her to sexual abuse, including sexual harassment, from the winter vacation of her second year of middle school, when the late Kim Sae-ron was a minor.”

Kim Se-ui also filed a counter-complaint against Kim Soo-hyun for false accusation in connection with Kim Soo-hyun’s complaint against him alleging defamation.

After comprehensively examining the submitted materials, statements from those involved, and the nature of the relationship between the two at the time, police determined that it was difficult to establish the allegations against Kim Soo-hyun.

Attorney Go Sang-rok, Kim Soo-hyun’s legal representative, explained to Star News, “Under the Child Welfare Act, ‘child’ refers to a person under the age of 18,” adding that the investigation was not limited to a specific period in Kim Sae-ron’s life.

Attorney Go Sang-rok continued, “The investigation did not examine only a limited portion of the deceased’s childhood. It covered the allegations in their entirety, including the period of her third year of high school, which people generally regard as part of the time when she was a minor. After investigating the claims and submitted materials presented by the other party, as well as the relationship and relevant facts at the time, police determined that the allegations against Kim Soo-hyun could not be established as a violation of the Child Welfare Act.”

Meanwhile, Kim Se-ui had raised various allegations about the relationship between Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron through YouTube and other platforms since March last year. During this process, he held press conferences with Kim Sae-ron’s family and also released audio files and messenger conversation records.

Investigators also examined whether some of the materials released by Kim Se-ui had been manipulated. Police reportedly determined that the publicly released voice recording had been created using generative artificial intelligence (AI), and that the material presented as KakaoTalk conversations between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron had also been manipulated.

Kim Se-ui was detained in May last year on charges including spreading false information related to Kim Soo-hyun, and prosecutors indicted him in June of the same year. The date of his first trial has since been changed because of procedures including his application for a citizen-participation trial.

With prosecutors returning the records, the complaint case surrounding Kim Soo-hyun over alleged violations of the Child Welfare Act and false accusation has effectively concluded, as the police decision not to forward the case remains in effect.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.