Pani Bottle Reveals More About Fiancée Melona: "We’re Actually 10 Years Apart... She Wants to Be a Homemaker After We Marry"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Travel creator and broadcaster Pani Bottle directly addressed the online rumor that his girlfriend is 13 years younger, revealing the actual age gap between him and Melona, whom he plans to marry.

Pani Bottle recently appeared on a live broadcast on the YouTube channel “Charming Jo,” where he candidly discussed everything from his relationship with his fiancée, Melona, to his thoughts on life after marriage.

Particular attention focused on the couple’s age difference. After Pani Bottle previously revealed his girlfriend’s face, a rumor spread online that the two were 13 years apart.

When a viewer asked, “Is it true that you’re 13 years apart?” Pani Bottle immediately replied, “We’re not 13 years apart; we’re 10 years apart.”

He continued, “I don’t know who said it was 13 years. I’ve never said that,” adding, “I’ve never even mentioned our ages, so how did that rumor spread?”

Pani Bottle had previously drawn attention on January 31 by revealing his girlfriend’s face for the first time in a video posted on his YouTube channel titled “Taking the World’s Largest Cruise Ship for Our Honeymoon.” His girlfriend was introduced under the name “Melona,” taken from her gaming ID.

Pani Bottle also explained why he revealed his girlfriend’s face. “I thought about it the other way around. Why shouldn’t I reveal her?” he said, explaining that there was no particular reason to keep her hidden.

Pani Bottle said that during filming, he usually mosaics a person’s face if they do not want it shown, but naturally includes it in the video if they make no special request. “I wondered whether there was any reason to keep my girlfriend completely hidden without a particular reason,” he said. He added that he asked for her opinion before the reveal and that she was not particularly concerned about it either.

The couple also discussed their life after marriage. Pani Bottle said his girlfriend does not plan to work as an influencer and explained, “She said she wants to be a homemaker. I told her not to work and just take care of things at home.”

When Charming Jo expressed envy, Pani Bottle replied, “If Melona earns a lot of money instead, I’d like to be a homemaker,” adding, “What does gender have to do with it? The person who earns more should do it.”

The couple’s understated relationship style was also revealed. Regarding his girlfriend’s MBTI type, he said, “She’s either an ISTJ or an ISTP,” explaining that she is not the type to pay much attention to things like that.

Their expressions of affection are also more understated than passionate. Pani Bottle drew attention by saying, “Don’t people usually say ‘I love you’ when they hang up the phone? We never say things like that,” adding, “When we hang up, we just say, ‘Sleep well.’ That’s it.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.