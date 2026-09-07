Shin Jang Mi May Become the ‘Immortal Songs Queen’...SNS Erupts Over ‘0.1-Second Spring-Up Sister’ Video

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Shin Jang Mi is drawing intense attention as the ‘0.1-Second Spring-Up Sister.’

Shin Jang Mi appeared on KBS2’s ‘Immortal Songs – National Trot Festival Special’ broadcasts on August 29 and the 5th.

After the broadcasts, a video showing Shin Jang Mi immediately springing back up within 0.1 seconds after falling during her performance and continuing the stage has received an explosive response on online communities and social media. Netizens encouraged and supported her extraordinary passion, saying, "She must have wanted to perform so badly that she got right back up without even realizing she had fallen." The ‘mic-shaking’ video from the first part, in which the cast marveled at her powerful high-note performance of ‘Seoul Tango,’ was also mentioned, prompting continued praise for the ‘rediscovery of Shin Jang Mi’s vocal ability.’

In the backstage area during the second part of the broadcast on the 5th, Shin Jang Mi represented Seoul in a karaoke competition among the cast. She chose Han Hye-jin’s ‘Seoul Night’ and took first place with an overwhelming vocal performance, earning the highest score of 99 points.

Shin Jang Mi debuted in 2003 as the drummer of the pop-rock band Litmus and later worked as a vocalist for the coed groups ZAZA and Three Three. She subsequently established herself as a veteran vocalist capable of performing across various genres, including trot and ballads. Now that she has shown her true abilities on ‘Immortal Songs,’ expectations are mounting for what she will do next.

Shin Jang Mi will appear on MBC ON’s ‘Trot Champion’ on the 10th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.