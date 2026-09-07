Jang Se-hyeok Transforms Into a Playful, High-Energy Character in ‘Dive Into You’

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] It is time to be infused with actor Jang Se-hyeok’s positive energy.

Photos released on the 7th by Disney+ and Channel A for their new drama ‘Dive Into You’ show Yoon Ha-ru (Jang Se-hyeok) embarking on a journey through time. His lively expression and playful gestures as he savors the moment after arriving in the past convey the excitement of getting a second chance at life.

‘Dive Into You’ is a first-love rescue romance about twin siblings Yoon Ha-na and Yoon Ha-ru, who discover that they can travel back in time through an old camcorder and leap into the past to save Jeong Woo-jae.

Jang Se-hyeok plays Yoon Ha-ru, the world’s No. 1-ranked judo athlete. Curious and eccentric, Yoon Ha-ru has a witty way with words, strong self-esteem and exceptional fan service, earning him the nickname “the idol of the judo world.” He also leads an enviable life, enjoying a sweet romance with his beloved girlfriend.

Yoon Ha-ru’s life, which had always followed a smooth path, begins to change after the sudden death of his best friend, Jeong Woo-jae (Park Seo-ham). After accidentally crash-landing in the past with his twin sister Yoon Ha-na (Kim Ji-yeon), Yoon Ha-ru learns the secret of time travel and decides to save his friend.

Changing fate through time travel could cause him to lose the honor, abilities and love he has built up over the years. Even so, Yoon Ha-ru chooses Jeong Woo-jae out of deep friendship and loyalty. Expectations are high for Yoon Ha-ru as he risks everything to find his lost friend and boldly forges even his own future.

In particular, Jang Se-hyeok has mainly portrayed intense characters, including an arrogant model and a bad boy. His transformation into a lively, upbeat character with high energy is therefore drawing curiosity.

‘Dive Into You’ will premiere on the 26th.

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.