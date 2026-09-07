‘The Return of Superman’ Jion, 13, Shoots Up to 178 cm... Mother Yoon Hye-jin Says, “She’s gotten so tall”

[Sportschosun Reporter An Ji] Yoon Hye-jin, a ballet dancer and the wife of actor Uhm Tae-woong, shared an update on their daughter Jion, 13, who has grown to 178 cm.

On the 7th, Yoon Hye-jin posted a photo of Jion on her social media along with the caption, “She’s gotten so tall now...”

The photo showed Jion in the midst of a rapid growth spurt. Wearing a sleeveless top and jeans, she drew attention with her slender figure and striking proportions.

Jion has now grown to 178 cm. Yoon Hye-jin previously revealed her daughter’s height by sharing a photo with the caption, “Height: 178 cm.”

After seeing how much her daughter had grown, Yoon Hye-jin added, “She’s gotten so tall now. When I take the photo from above, she looks more human,” prompting laughter.

Yoon Hye-jin also shared glimpses of her own daily life. In a photo of herself practicing ballet, she wrote, “September has begun. Please go a little more slowly. The year is really over already. It’s over,” expressing regret at how quickly time is passing.

Meanwhile, Yoon Hye-jin is a former principal dancer with Korea National Ballet. She married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and they have a daughter, Jion.

After appearing before the public through television and various activities following her marriage, Yoon Hye-jin recently returned to the stage as a ballerina after 14 years.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.