Eru Returns After Four-Year Hiatus Following Drunk-Driving Case: "On My 21st Anniversary, I Feel Increasingly Sorry"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Eru expressed his gratitude to the fans who have waited for and supported him for so long as he marked the 21st anniversary of his debut.

On the 6th, Eru shared his thoughts on his 21st debut anniversary through his social media, writing, "September 7, 2026. I can't believe it's already my 21st debut anniversary. Time really flies."

He continued, "As I get older, I feel increasingly sorry. I can only express my gratitude to the many people who continue to support and encourage me to the very end," conveying his appreciation to the fans who have stood by him.

He added, "I will work even harder from now on and repay that love. Thank you," expressing his determination to resume his activities.

In July, Eru appeared on the fifth-anniversary special singing contest of TV Chosun's 'Lovers of Joseon,' making his first appearance on a broadcast stage in a long time. He has been reconnecting with fans by resuming his activities through television and live performances.

Meanwhile, Eru was indicted in 2022 on charges including drunk driving, substituting another person as the driver, and aiding and abetting drunk driving. He subsequently halted his activities after being sentenced to six months in prison with a one-year suspended sentence.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.