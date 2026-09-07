It’s Not Over Until It’s Over! Fire Fighters and Dongguk University in a Nail-Biting Showdown

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] The Fire Fighters are on edge as a major crisis hits in the latter stages of the game.

Episode 17 of Studio C1’s baseball entertainment program ‘Flame Baseball 2,’ released today (the 7th) at 8 p.m., features a closing showdown between the Fire Fighters and Dongguk University that keeps viewers on tenterhooks until the very end.

Dongguk University, determined to secure a must-win victory, sends its ace to the mound. The player, a junior from the same high school as the Fire Fighters’ closer Seung-hwan Oh, draws gasps from the Fire Fighters with his powerful pitches generated by an imposing physical build. As the Fire Fighters’ batters begin swinging and missing against the ace, manager Kim Sung-keun reveals his frustration with a bitter expression. The players are also focused on merely making contact, and a chilling sense of crisis hangs over the stadium. Curiosity is mounting over how the Fire Fighters will respond to Dongguk University’s decisive strike with a counterstrategy of their own.

The Fire Fighters, for their part, try to close out the game by calling on Seung-hwan Oh, their reliable key to victory. Taking the mound for the first time in a month, he dominates the venue, slicing through the air with heavy pitches even during warm-ups. In the Dongguk University dugout, however, a provocative exchange takes place: "He’s actually the easiest one to hit." They have learned that Oh has not fully recovered from an elbow injury. As Oh faces both trust and concern, the stature of a legend he displays is set to provide the climax of the game.

Meanwhile, “genius shortstop” Kim Jae-ho faces a hair-raising situation late in the game. Unrivaled on defense, he makes a single play at a decisive moment when the outcome hangs in the balance—one that makes the Fire Fighters’ hearts sink. At the same time, Dongguk University’s players begin sprinting across the field, while the Fire Fighters urgently signal instructions for the ensuing play. Viewers can find out during the broadcast whether the Fire Fighters, standing at a knife-edge turning point, can claim their 10th victory.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.