The Late Jeon Gyeong-cheol’s Final Video Recorded During His Lifetime: “I Never Imagined It Would Be Released After His Passing”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] Storyseller announced the death of the late writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol and released a video showing him during his lifetime.

On the 7th, Storyseller posted a video of the late writer on its official account, along with the message, "We are on our way to see off writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol."

The publisher stated, "We never imagined that we would release the writer’s video message after his passing. However, today, for the many people mourning the writer’s final moments, we are sharing the video letter he filmed himself at home after getting up from his bed."

It added, "Please remember writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol, who devoted all his strength until the end of his life to founding the Peter Pan Foundation and building Neverland Village," and said, "Even after today, we will continue asking for your support, assistance, and interest in the Peter Pan Foundation and the records the writer left behind."

It also urged, "Please do not forget how you feel today, and we ask that you join us for a long time in realizing the writer’s hopes and dream—the Peter Pan Foundation and the construction of Neverland Village."

Finally, it expressed its condolences, saying, "May the late writer Jeon Gyeong-cheol rest in peace."

In the video released alongside the message, Jeon Gyeong-cheol looked directly into the camera and spoke about his final journey.

In the video, Jeon Gyeong-cheol introduced himself, saying, "Hello. I’m Jeon Gyeong-cheol, whose name tag has somehow become ‘Peter Pan’s dad.’"

He continued, "This is the final journey of my life: founding the Peter Pan Foundation and building ‘Neverland Village,’ where people with severe developmental disabilities can live with dignity. Many people are walking this path with me. Please lend your strength to this journey. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Jeon Gyeong-cheol died at 7:56 p.m. on the 5th. In accordance with his wishes, the funeral was held without a viewing room.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.