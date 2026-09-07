‘Bride-to-be’ Ji Ye-eun Receives Wedding Celebration at Running Man Filming Set; Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Jong-kook and Others Offer Surprise Congratulations

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Ji Ye-eun has announced that she will marry dancer VATA in December. The Running Man cast prepared a special congratulatory event for the bride-to-be.

According to Ilgan Sports on the 7th, a wedding celebration for Ji Ye-eun was held during that day’s filming of SBS’s Running Man.

Yoo Jae-suk, Ji Suk-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Haha, Song Ji-hyo and Yang Se-chan prepared a small event for Ji Ye-eun during the opening shoot, conveying their congratulations ahead of her wedding. The episode is scheduled to air on the 13th.

On the previous episode of Running Man, which aired on the 6th, the production team also offered a witty celebration of the couple’s marriage with captions such as “A bride-to-be who has captured both dance and love” and “A groom-to-be’s dance lesson as he sees the light.”

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun and VATA announced their marriage on the 2nd, five months after making their relationship public.

At the time, Ji Ye-eun’s agency, CP Entertainment, said, “The two have promised to share their lives based on deep trust,” adding, “We ask for your warm congratulations and support as they prepare for a new beginning.”

Born in 1994 and the same age, Ji Ye-eun and VATA had been dating for about a year before deciding to marry, based on their confidence in and affection for each other.

Their relationship was first reported in April. At the time, both sides acknowledged the relationship, saying, “The two, who had been colleagues, have been seeing each other with positive feelings,” and, “We ask that you support them with warm regard.” Since then, they have continued their relationship publicly, openly expressing their affection for each other on social media.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.