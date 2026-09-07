‘Hong Seo-beom’s Son’s Affair’: Hong Seo-beom Returns After Eight-Month Hiatus, Set to Perform at Park Chung Hee and Yuk Young-soo Memorial Concert

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Hong Seo-beom will return to the stage about eight months after the controversy surrounding his son’s affair.

Hong Seo-beom will perform at the memorial concert for former President Park Chung Hee and First Lady Yuk Young-soo, titled “The Man Who Embraced the Era, the Woman Who Embraced Him,” at 7 p.m. on November 20 at the Ticketlink 1975 Theater in Gwangjin District, Seoul.

Comedian Kim Young-min, who planned the concert, announced Hong Seo-beom’s appearance on his YouTube channel and social media on the 6th.

Kim Young-min said, “It is a genuine honor to welcome Hong Seo-beom, the original all-around entertainer. Personally, I learned much more from him as a senior composer than as an entertainer. I ask for your support for the Park Chung Hee memorial concert at 7 p.m. on November 20.”

According to Kim Young-min, Kwon Inha, Nam Hyun-joon, and Kang Won-rae will also perform alongside Hong Seo-beom. Kim Young-min will serve as the event’s MC.

Hong Seo-beom’s return has drawn attention because it marks his first public activity in about eight months since the controversy surrounding his family.

The second son of Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung, identified as B, became embroiled in controversy after reports emerged that he had an affair while in a common-law relationship with A. The news first came to light in March.

A filed a damages lawsuit, claiming that the common-law relationship had broken down because of B’s affair and disappearance from home. The trial court ordered B to pay 30 million won in consolation money and 800,000 won in monthly child support. In a separate damages lawsuit filed by A against C, the woman involved in the affair, the court also awarded 20 million won in damages.

A later appealed the trial court’s ruling and partially prevailed in the appellate trial in June. A has since appealed the case to the Supreme Court.

During the process, A also held Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung, who had been B’s parents-in-law, responsible, claiming that the court-ordered consolation money and child support had not been properly paid even after the ruling. A also publicly criticized them on social media.

As the controversy spread, Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung issued an official statement, saying, “We will guide him so that his legal obligations, including child support and consolation money ordered by the court, can be fulfilled promptly, and we will help him fulfill his responsibilities as the child’s father.”

Hong Seo-beom subsequently stayed out of the public eye without any notable public activities.

After remaining silent since the controversy surrounding his family, Hong Seo-beom is set to return to the stage through the November memorial concert for former President Park Chung Hee and First Lady Yuk Young-soo. Attention is now focused on his future activities.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.