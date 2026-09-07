NewJeans’ Haerin Looks Lovely

A luxury brand photo call was held at the Lotte Department Store Jamsil Branch on the 7th. NewJeans’ Haerin is posing for photos. Jamsil—Bak Jaeman, reporter pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.07/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
Published
A luxury brand photo call was held at the Lotte Department Store Jamsil Branch on the 7th. NewJeans’ Haerin is posing for photos. Jamsil—Bak Jaeman, reporter pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.07/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.