NewJeans’ Haerin Looks Lovely

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NewJeans’ Haerin Looks Lovely

A luxury brand photo call was held at the Lotte Department Store Jamsil Branch on the 7th. NewJeans’ Haerin is posing for photos. Jamsil—Bak Jaeman, reporter pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.07/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeMan, Park
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