Shin Ye-eun, Radiant Beauty

A luxury brand photo call was held at the Lotte Department Store Jamsil Branch on September 7. Shin Ye-eun is posing for photos. Jamsil = Bak Jaeman, Reporter pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.07/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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A luxury brand photo call was held at the Lotte Department Store Jamsil Branch on September 7. Shin Ye-eun is posing for photos. Jamsil = Bak Jaeman, Reporter pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.07/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.