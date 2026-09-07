Shin Ye-eun, Radiant Beauty

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Shin Ye-eun, Radiant Beauty

A luxury brand photo call was held at the Lotte Department Store Jamsil Branch on September 7. Shin Ye-eun is posing for photos. Jamsil = Bak Jaeman, Reporter pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.07/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeMan, Park
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