Yuna Kim, Goddess-Like Visuals

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Yuna Kim, Goddess-Like Visuals

A photo call for a luxury brand was held at the Lotte Department Store Jamsil Branch on September 7. Yuna Kim is posing for photos. Jamsil = Reporter Bak Jaeman pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.07/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeMan, Park
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