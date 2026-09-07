Yuna Kim, Goddess-Like Visuals

A photo call for a luxury brand was held at the Lotte Department Store Jamsil Branch on September 7. Yuna Kim is posing for photos. Jamsil = Reporter Bak Jaeman pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.07/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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A photo call for a luxury brand was held at the Lotte Department Store Jamsil Branch on September 7. Yuna Kim is posing for photos. Jamsil = Reporter Bak Jaeman pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.07/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.