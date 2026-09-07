Yoon So-yi Explains Why She Opened a Grilled Fish Restaurant: "I Have No Projects, but I Have to Raise My 5-Year-Old Daughter. A Mother Has Nothing to Fear" (Han Chae-ah)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim So-hee] Actors Han Chae-ah, Yoon So-yi and Han Groo opened up about the practical concerns of actors waiting for new projects as they discussed the changing entertainment industry.

On the 7th, a video titled “Actress Yoon So-yi, Does She Really Live This Diligently? | A Tour Around Trendy Seongsu” was posted on Han Chae-ah’s YouTube channel.

The video showed Han Chae-ah and Han Groo meeting Yoon So-yi, who runs a grilled fish restaurant in Seoul’s Seongsu-dong. Yoon So-yi, who has worked as an actress, candidly discussed why she opened the restaurant, as well as parenting, acting and her plans for future projects.

Yoon So-yi explained why she opened the grilled fish restaurant, saying, “The food I’m most confident about is the Korean home-style set meals I grew up eating, so I thought it would be best to serve the food I had eaten since I was young.”

One of the main topics of their conversation was the actors’ work. When Han Groo asked, “Are you thinking about acting or taking on another project again?” Yoon So-yi first spoke about the current atmosphere in the entertainment industry.

Yoon So-yi said, “Honestly, aren’t we all in the same situation these days? The market has become so difficult that female actors are waiting to be chosen, saying, ‘Pick me.’ It seems like there are more than just one or two people around us in that situation.” She added with a smile, “But if the market and circumstances improve even a little, I would naturally want to return whenever I get the chance. Until then, I have to raise my children, so I’m doing what I can from my current position. I’ll keep waiting, and if someone calls, I’ll go right away and do the work.”

She was not saying that she lacked the desire to work on new projects. Rather, she is waiting for an opportunity while balancing parenting and her own work in a challenging market. Yoon So-yi indicated that she would continue doing what she can for now and return to the set whenever she receives an offer.

Han Chae-ah and Han Groo also sympathized with Yoon So-yi. “That’s right. We’re ready, too. We’re always on standby,” they said, expressing their determination to continue working.

Han Chae-ah spoke more specifically about the changes she has felt in the industry as an actress. “I really feel it after turning 40. I can feel things changing even after just three months,” she said. She then asked Yoon So-yi, “Even if I work hard, couldn’t it look as though I’m taking a break from my main job? Aren’t you worried about how people will react when you return to the set?”

Yoon So-yi said she had recently filmed a short-form drama and shared how it felt to return to an acting set after a long absence.

“I recently filmed a short-form drama, and being back on set after such a long time felt different because I could feel the atmosphere again. Fortunately, even though it had been a while, my body remembered what to do,” Yoon So-yi said. “And because I have a child, I realized there wasn’t as much to fear as I had expected.”

She particularly confessed that becoming a mother had changed her mindset when acting. In the past, she had focused on her appearance as an actress and how she looked on screen. Now, she views the project and each scene from a broader perspective.

“I don’t overthink things anymore. Since I think, ‘As long as I’m not embarrassed in front of my child,’ I feel that my acting style has become much bolder and more daring,” Yoon So-yi said. “In the past, it was important to me to ‘look pretty,’ but my perspective has definitely changed, including how I view the continuity between scenes. I’m not at an age where I can keep doing romance projects all the time, either.”

The conversation among Han Chae-ah, Yoon So-yi and Han Groo offered more than a glimpse into their personal lives. It also shed light on the changes and concerns actors have been experiencing recently. As the number of projects and production conditions continue to change, actors are waiting for their next opportunities while expanding their fields in new ways from their respective positions.

Yoon So-yi married musical theater actor Jo Seong-yoon in 2017, and they have one daughter.

Han Chae-ah married Cha Se-jji, the third son of former national soccer team coach Cha Bum-kun, in 2018. The couple welcomed a daughter that same year.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.